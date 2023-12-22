Video: Popular Nollywood Actor Receives Lifeless Body Of His Mother From Australia

Nollywood actor cum filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu, has received the lifeless body of his mother from Australia.

Naija News reported that the movie star announced the mother’s demise in a post via his X handle on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Okechukwu reminisced on moments he shared with his mother, adding he has been literally shattered and deflated over the huge loss.

A video shared on Instagram on Thursday, shows Joseph taking delivery of his mother’s corpse.

The thespian said he sat beside the corpse in the ambulance on their way to the morgue.

He captioned the video: “So, yesterday in Nigeria, I finally took delivery of my mother’s lifeless body from Australia. I sat beside her in the ambulance on our way to the morgue. But I’ll spare you the imagery for now. Thanks for all your prayers. Will keep you updated as we get ready for the burial proper.”

In other news, American actress, Taraji P. Henson has voiced her displeasure regarding the compensation she receives for her Hollywood movie roles, citing insufficient pay.

During an interview on SiriusXM with Gayle King to promote her latest film, “The Color Purple,” Henson openly discussed her concerns about the inadequate remuneration she has been receiving.

In response to King’s inquiry about rumours of her considering quitting acting, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress, Taraji P. Henson, acknowledged that she had reached a breaking point in Hollywood due to continual underpayment.