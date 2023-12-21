I’m Just Tired Of Working So Hard, Yet Getting Underpaid In Hollywood – Taraji Henson Cries Out

American actress, Taraji P. Henson has voiced her displeasure regarding the compensation she receives for her Hollywood movie roles, citing insufficient pay.

During an interview on SiriusXM with Gayle King to promote her latest film, “The Color Purple,” Henson openly discussed her concerns about the inadequate remuneration she has been receiving.

In response to King’s inquiry about rumours of her considering quitting acting, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress, Taraji P. Henson, acknowledged that she had reached a breaking point in Hollywood due to continual underpayment.

Henson said, “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said.

“I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to.

“The math ain’t math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.

“When you hear someone go, ‘Such and such made $10 million,’ that didn’t make it to their account.

“Off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Now have $5 million.

“Your team is getting 30% of what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now, do the math. I’m only human. Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again, like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired. I’m tired.

“It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me, then what the fuck am I doing?”

She went on to provide more details, highlighting that despite her numerous achievements, she often hears explanations such as the notion that “Black actors and stories don’t translate overseas,” among other justifications, as factors contributing to her lack of substantial compensation.

“I’m tired hearing of that my entire career,” Henson said.

“Twenty-plus years in the game, and I hear the same thing, and I see what you do for another production, but when it’s time to go to bat for us, they don’t have enough money. And I’m just supposed to smile and grin and bear it. Enough is enough! That’s why I have other [brands] because this industry, if you let it, it will steal your soul. I refuse to let that happen,” Henson concluded.

Having traversed a varied cinematic terrain, actress Taraji P. Henson has garnered acclaim for her adeptness in both dramatic and comedic roles.

Her early recognition materialized through impactful portrayals in films such as “Hustle & Flow” and “Baby Boy,” leading to nominations for prestigious awards like the Academy Award and SAG Award.

Exhibiting a remarkable range, Henson has revealed her versatility by seamlessly navigating lighter content. This is unmistakably evident in her pivotal role in the movie “Acrimony.”

Her ability to infuse humour and sass into the “Think Like a Man” franchise, immerse herself in high-octane action scenes in “Proud Mary,” and lend her distinctive voice to animated triumphs like “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet” further underscores her dynamic talent.