Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Breaks Silence On His ‘Medical Complications’

The daughter of Oscar-winning actor, Jamie Foxx, Corrine has broken silence over his health.

Naija News reports that the actor has been hospitalized in Georgia since April 11 after he experienced a “medical complication.”

However, speaking on the actor’s health, his daughter via her Instagram stories noted that her father was out of the hospital and doing fine.

She further expressed displeasure over how the media ‘runs wild’ with reports on her father’s health.

She noted that the actor has an exciting work announcement coming up next week.

She wrote: “Update from my Family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. Infact he was playing pickle ball yesterday ! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming up next week.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx’s friend, Martin Lawrence, recently assured fans that the actor is making progress.

He said: “Man, I’m praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother,”

“My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood,” Lawrence said. “Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person.”