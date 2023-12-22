I Am Not Aware Of N800 Million Oshiomhole Claimed He Gave The Party – Former Kwara APC Chairman

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Bashir Bolarinwa, has reacted to claims that he was allegedly given the sum of N800 million by erstwhile Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole for the prosecution of the 2019 governorship election.

Recall that Oshiomhole recently claimed that the APC spent billions to win the 2019 governorship elections in Kwara, Imo, and Ogun state

However, Bolarinwa told newsmen that he never received any money from the senator.

He insisted that as the state chairman in 2019, he can categorically say that N800 million was not given to Kwara to win the election.

According to Bolarinwa, “I am saying this as the state chairman of APC that led the Otoge movement in 2019 that I am not aware of the money. Through APC’s victory in the election was one of the major achievements of the then Adams Oshiohmole-led national APC, but I was and still am not aware of any N800 million given to the party in the state.

“I am not saying that Senator Oshiohmole does not know what he is saying, but I am sure he would know the person he handed over the money to and where the money was collected.

“It is disturbing that after the electoral victory of the APC in Kwara state, most of the people who worked for the success of the party were sidelined and abandoned during the period.

Story continues below advertisement



“Even all the efforts made to the national secretariat of the party under the caretaker chairman of the party under Governor Buni to enable him to intervene were rebuffed because the caretaker chairman and his cohorts had made up their mind not to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu for anything, but we thank God today. It is unfortunate that the crisis created has continued to linger.”