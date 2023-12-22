Gov Zulum Announces 30% Salary Increment For Section Of Borno Workers

Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno State has announced a 30% salary increment for some selected workers in the state.

According to the governor, the state government health workers who have dedicated themselves to serving in rural areas will receive a 30 per cent increase in their current salaries.

Naija News reports that this declaration was made during the commencement of the distribution of N100,000 and food items to elderly individuals aged 65 and above as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative led by the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu.

Governor Zulum emphasized that this initiative is a testament to his administration’s commitment to supporting the elderly population in every possible way.

In addition, the state government will ensure the availability of specialized physicians who are trained in providing healthcare services to the elderly across various health facilities in the state.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner of Health, Prof Baba Malam Gana, further stated that plans are underway to establish a dedicated department for the elderly at the Borno State University Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri.

He said this department will cater specifically to the healthcare needs of the elderly population.

Following the disbursement of N100,000 to the elderly, Borno’s First Lady, Dr Falmata Zulum, spoke shortly after that.

She highlighted that 250 vulnerable elderly individuals aged 65 and above were recipients of this support. The primary objective of this benevolent act was to mitigate the impact of economic difficulties and alleviate the hardships faced by the elderly community during the festive season.

“As we approach the festive season, it’s very important to emphasise the significance of prioritising our elderly citizens in our initiative,” Mrs Zulum said, urging them to embrace life, prioritise their health, nurture their minds, and strengthen their bonds with loved ones.