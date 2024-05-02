List Of State Governors That Have Increased Salary Of Workers In 2024

Some Governors have taken the initiative to increase the salary of workers in their respective states pending the outcome of negotiations between the government and organized labour on the new minimum wage.

The Governors cited the rising cost of living occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidies as one of the factors responsible for the increase in the salary of workers.

The decision of the Governors has been commended in certain quarters, while some have also viewed it as a political move by some of those concerned.

Naija News brings you a list of Governors who have announced an increase in the salaries of civil servants in their states.

Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, 29th April, announced an increase in the minimum wage for workers in the State from ₦40,000 to ₦70,000.

The governor stated that the increased minimum wage would take effect from May 1, 2024. Naija News reports the governor made the announcement at the commissioning of the newly built ultra-modern Labour

House secretariat complex for labour unions in the State, along Temboga Road, Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City.

Bassey Otu

Cross River Governor, Bassey Otu approved a new minimum wage of N40,000 as a Workers’ Day celebration gift to civil servants in Cross River state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said the increment is not based on sentiments but on current economic realities. He promised that his administration would continue to prioritise the payment of workers’ salaries, wages, and pension entitlements.

Francis Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru, during the workers’ day celebration, announced an additional ₦10,000 for workers employed by the state government as part of their monthly salaries.

The governor announced the development during the 2024 Workers Day celebration held at Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium in Abakaliki, the state capital.

This development came eight months after Governor Nwifuru added N10,000 to the salaries of the Ebonyi state workers in July 2023.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has approved an increase of between 25% and 35% in salary increase for Civil Servants across the Consolidated Salary Structures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Head of Press of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Emmanuel Njoku said the increases take effect from 1st January 2024.