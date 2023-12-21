Why I Preferred To Be A Senator Than Minister – Lalong

The former Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has said being a Senator was his first choice after he served his tenure as the Plateau State Governor.

Lalong stated this on Wednesday in Abuja after his swearing-in as the Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that Lalong, a former speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, tendered his resignation as a minister to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Lalong said he wanted to be a senator after he served his tenure as governor in May 2023.

He said: “This was my first choice, to be candid.”

Lalong stated that he opted to hold the position of minister in the interim and on the invitation of Tinubu because he had a case he was pursuing at the courts.

Also speaking with journalists, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje described Lalong’s inauguration as a moment of happiness.

He said: “This is a moment of happiness. We are so happy that he won at the Court of Appeal.”