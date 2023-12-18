‘Lalong Resigns As Tinubu’s Minister, Set To Move To Senate’

Former Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has reportedly resigned as the Minister of Labour and Employment in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

It is understood that the President has accepted his resignation letter and Lalong is set to go to the National Assembly as the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial district.

Furthermore, according to sources quoted last night by The Nation, Lalong is set to be sworn in this week by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The former Governor was said to have tendered his resignation after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting as he prepares to join up with his colleagues in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang also confirmed Lalong’s resignation from the FEC in preparation for resumption at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Naija News recalls Lalong lost the election for the Plateau South Senatorial district according to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which gave victory to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Napoleon Bali.

He however challenged the result in court, and was victorious as the Appeal Court ruled in his favour.

Lalong received his Certificate of Return last month.