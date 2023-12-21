Why Christianity Is Probably The Most Disrespected Faith – Nollywood Actress, Zainab Balogun

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun, has opined that Christians should be blamed for the disrespect of Christianity religion.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via X on Thursday, which she described as an unpopular opinion.

Zainab also claimed that Christians are sometimes their own problem, stressing that some give the devil too much credit for bad behaviour.

According to the thespian, the ridicule of the Christian religion is due to grace.

She wrote: “Unpopular opinion- Christianity is probably the most disrespected faith because of Christians. The level of ridicule is high because grace is plenty.

“Let me add that I’m a believer who is tired of the mockery from inside the house. We need to get our act together because this ain’t it. Unpopular opinion- Christians be their own problem sometimes. Some give the devil way too much credit for bad behaviour.”

Take Me Back To The Days When Celebrities Were Mysterious

Meanwhile, Zainab Balogun, has yearned for those days when the private lives of celebrities were not made public.

Naija News reports that the movie star, who is extremely secretive about her lifestyle, stated this in a post via her X handle on Wednesday.

She wrote: “Take me back to the days when celebrities were mysterious and we knew nothing about their private lives.”

However, a fan, who reacted to the post, commended her for keeping her family and private lives off social media.

The fan wrote, “One of the things I cherish about you is your private and family lives are not on social media.”

In response, Zainab said she keeps her private life from social media to protect the people and things she values the most.