Rivers Crisis: You Are Trying To Inject Bad Blood Into Our Midst And Drag Us Down – PDP Blasts Sule Lamido

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido over his statement on Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the Rivers State crisis.

Recall that Lamido had condemned the intervention of Tinubu in the crisis whilst also wondering why the National Working Committee of the PDP was docile about the situation.

He lamented that it is inconceivable that the PDP would simply sit back and allow its fortunes to be taken over by the APC.

Reacting to Lamido’s statement after an emergency meeting on Thursday, the NWC assured all its members that its interventions particularly with regard to the political developments in Rivers State are yielding desired results.

They insisted that the PDP remains united and firmly on ground in Rivers State and other parts of the country.

Speaking via a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party claimed that Lamido’s statement was aimed at injecting bad blood into party.

The statement read, “Of particular reference is the deleterious public statement credited to the former Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency Sule Lamido, which was made apparently with the intent to inject bad blood and drag down our Party for self-seeking motives.

“The NWC has received very disturbing reports that such unscrupulous individuals are recruited by the One-Party-State seeking APC administration to undermine the cohesion that exists within the PDP which will enable it to effectively perform its opposition role for the sustenance of Democracy and the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“It is rather unfortunate that such inexcusable conducts, comments, utterances and betrayals are coming from individuals who have benefitted immensely from the PDP but who have the record and notoriety of brazenly betraying the Party in various elections and at slightest opportunity for their selfish interests.

“It is instructive to state that some of the challenges that plagued our Party in the recent past and those confronting it at the moment are traceable to the comments, utterances and actions of these unpatriotic individuals which are inconsistent with the opportunity that the Party gave them in the past.

“These leaders must understand and recognize that their actions and utterances are not only inimical to the wellbeing of Nigerians but also in gross violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP, especially Sections 57, 58 and 59 of the Constitution of the PDP.”

The statement noted that the NWC resolved that it will henceforth not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary action against such individuals in line with the provisions of the party’s Constitution.