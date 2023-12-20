Wike Vs Fubara: 16 Events That Fueled Rivers State Political Crisis

Siminalayi Fubara won the March 18 governorship election in Rivers State after polling votes totalling 302,614 in the Niger Delta state.

However, midway through 2023, a rift soon started between him and his political godfather and predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),

Naija News reports that the loggerheads between the duo have led to various tensions and political manoeuvres in Rivers State.

Before now, reports suggest that Governor Fubara felt stifled by Wike’s alleged continued control over appointments, finances, and political decisions in his supposed government.

Fubara reportedly wanted to appoint his own trusted personnel, while Wike allegedly favoured retaining his chosen individuals in critical positions. It is also alleged that control over the state’s finances and resource allocation is a point of contention.

Just recently, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, largely loyal to Wike, initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara. Naija News reports that a faction of lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the state’s opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shortly after, legal battles ensued, further deepening the crisis.

Recent Developments:

Recall that in December 2023, a peace deal was brokered involving President Bola Tinubu and other major stakeholders.

The deal outlines several vital agreements, including dropping all legal proceedings and impeachment moves against Fubara, recognizing the House of Assembly’s current leadership, and reinstating all Assembly members’ salaries and benefits.

Naija News understands that the recent agreement offers a chance for reconciliation and easing of tensions in the state.

Below Are The Sixteen Events That Fuel The ‘Lingering’ Crisis Between Fubara, Wike and Lawmakers In Rivers:

October 8: On this day, Fubara pledged to revive Songhai Farm, a project reportedly started by former Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, Wike’s supposed political arch-enemy.

October 27: Fubara swears in five new commissioners. An act suspected to have brought to the fore the breakdown of the relationship with Wike.

October 29: Bombing of Rivers House of Assembly complex shortly after a move by 24 members to impeach Governor Fubara.

October 29: Fubara was physically assaulted at the assembly complex when police operatives fired tear gas at protesters.

October 29: On the same day, the Majority Leader of the assembly, Edison Ehie, was suspended.

October 30: Martins Amaehwule-led House hinted at an impeachment process against Governor Fubara.

October 31: President Tinubu’s first intervention to resolve the crisis between Wike and Fubara.

November 1: FCT Minister, Wike revealed the reason for his feud with Fubara as the struggle over political structure in the state heightened.

November 22: APC dissolved Rivers executives and appointed Wike’s loyalists to the caretaker committee.

December 11: 27 pro-Wike Rivers State House of Assembly lawmakers dumped PDP for APC.

December 12: Court recognizes Fubara loyalist, Edison Ehie, as the state House of Assembly speaker.

December 13: Fubara ordered the demolition of the Assembly complex and presented the 2024 budget to only four lawmakers amid a lingering crisis.

December 13: Speaker, Ehie declares seats of 27 pro-Wike lawmakers vacant. Writes the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for fresh polls.

December 14: Fubara signed the 2024 budget into law and six commissioners reportedly resigned.

December 18: Fubara, Wike reportedly signed an agreement after Tinubu’s second intervention in the lingering crisis.

December 19: PDP rejects truce, insist on fresh polls for vacated seats.

See the infographic of the events below: [Credit Ali. A Geidam]

