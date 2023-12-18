Connect with us

Nigeria News

Tinubu, Fubara, Odili In Crucial Meeting In Aso Rock

Published

on

at

6:38 PM
'Let This Fubara Issue Not Bring Another Problem In Nigeria, Wike Should Resign Or Be Sacked' - Arewa Leader Tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News gathered that the former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders are in the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting comes amidst the rift between the Rivers Governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The FCT Minister was earlier seen at the State House.

The meeting may not be unconnected to the recent defection of 27 members of the State House of Assembly, who are loyalists of the FCT Minister.

The lawmakers dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The crisis in the state has also seen some Comissioners in the state resign from office.

Story continues below advertisement

Get New DJ Mixes

Also at the meeting is the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Rivers State deputy governor.

© 2023 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Advertisement