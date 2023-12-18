Tinubu, Fubara, Odili In Crucial Meeting In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News gathered that the former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders are in the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting comes amidst the rift between the Rivers Governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The FCT Minister was earlier seen at the State House.

The meeting may not be unconnected to the recent defection of 27 members of the State House of Assembly, who are loyalists of the FCT Minister.

The lawmakers dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The crisis in the state has also seen some Comissioners in the state resign from office.

Also at the meeting is the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Rivers State deputy governor.