Fubara Signs N800 Billion 2024 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N800 billion into law.

The signing ceremony was held on Thursday in the conference room of the Governor’s Office at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The budget signing comes a day after the governor presented the budget estimates to the four-member State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Edison Ehie.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu; some members of the State Executive Council, present and former lawmakers who support Governor Fubara, and some chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Local Government Areas.

The governor in his address said the estimated N800bn, tagged, ‘Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity’ will be well implemented to provide critical infrastructure like the second phase of the landmark Trans-Kalabari road and meet the socio-economic needs of the people.

On his part, the speaker commended the governor’s foresight in expanding infrastructure and youth development through employment generation.

Th five lawmakers led by Ehie had on Wednesday passed the budget estimates after the controversial demolition of the Assembly complex.

The Ehie-group had also declared vacant, the seats of the 27 members that defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).