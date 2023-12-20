Transfer Update On Ivan Toney, Sancho, Icardi, Reguilon, Palhinha, Others

Brentford have told Arsenal and Chelsea that they would have to pay a “decent” sum to sign their 27-year-old English striker Ivan Toney, Talksport claimed.

Tottenham have been monitoring the 21-year-old center-back Radu Dragusin of Genoa. His projected cost, should he choose to relocate during the January transfer window, is £26 million, according to the Telegraph.

Real Madrid are interested in bringing Galatasaray’s 30-year-old striker, Mauro Icardi of Argentina to the club, according to Marca.

Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on Tottenham Hotspur’s 27-year-old Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon who is on loan at Manchester United, Bild claimed.

Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Brighton have gotten in touch with Juventus over English winger Samuel Iling-Junior, 20, but no bids have been made yet, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

RB Leipzig are interested in Manchester United’s 23-year-old winger Jadon Sancho, although the German club may face financial difficulties, according to Bild.

Manchester United director of football John Murtough has told supporters that the squad does not expect to make any big buy in January, even though Sancho is expected to leave the club, The Athletic claimed.

English midfielder Lewis Miley, 17, and Newcastle United have begun negotiations on signing a long-term contract when he reaches 18 later this season, the Telegraph reported.

The sporting director of Arsenal, Edu, has decided to thwart attempts to sign Poland’s 23-year-old center-back Jakub Kiwior during the January transfer window, the Express claimed.

Story continues below advertisement



English midfielder Dan Gore, 19, of Manchester United, is interested in joining Preston North End of the Championship on a temporary loan for the remainder of the current campaign, Manchester Evening News reported.