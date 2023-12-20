Seven Biggest Controversies That Rocked Nigerian Entertainment Industry In 2023

Every year comes with controversies in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and 2023 is no different, as some celebrities made the news for a series of controversial moments, ranging from marital issues to industry fights, false accusations, provocative comments, and many others.

Here are some controversial celebrities who made the headlines in 2022:

1. Alex Ekubo And Fancy: After the marriage breakup of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo and his Fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, in 2022, things got messier in January 2023 after some of their secrets in a private chat leaked online, amidst rumours that the movie star is gay.

In the WhatsApp chats, Fancy claimed everything seemed wrong in their relationship despite spending five years together.

A part of the chat alleged that Fancy was verbally and emotionally abused after their relationship was made public, and they never got intimate. Still, Alex failed to refute or confirm the accusations.

2. Yomi Casual Gay Accusation: In the wake of the social media brouhaha between Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo and estranged lover, Fancy Acholonu, in January, a controversial Instagram blogger alleged that Yomi Casual is gay.

Reacting to the development at the time, Yomi, via his Instagram page, rained curses on those alleging that he is gay or at any point nursed such an idea.

He claimed that the fabrications resulted from envy, jealousy, wickedness, and insecurities.

3. Wunmi Toriola And Husband: After the marriage of Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola crashed, the husband, in a leaked chat, alleged that the movie star physically abused his mother.

According to him, their marriage was full of violence, betrayal, and deceit, as there was nothing fantastic about the union.

Wunmi Toriola’s husband added that the marriage was a total regret.

Setting the record straight, the thespian, in a statement, refutes the claims of being a violent person, saying she never at any time exchanged punches with her mother or mother-in-law.

She described the allegation as not just a personal attack but satanic, adding that the accusation of beating her mother-in-law never happened and her family members, including her inlaws, can attest to it.

4. Basketmouth And AY: In April, Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, AY set social media into a frenzy with an interview in his 17-years beef with his colleague, Basketmouth, stating the longtime feud was due to a business transaction that went wrong.

According to AY, trouble started after Basketmouth requested him to perform at a show on his behalf, and he refused to remit the agreed N30,000 payment.

AY said he reached out to the organizer, who confirmed he had made payment before the show and shared the feedback with his colleague, which generated a fight.

Basketmouth, in a throwback video that emerged online at the time, claimed that AY messed with loyalty.

Also, in an interview with media personality Nedu, on the ‘Honest Brunch’ podcast, Basketmounth said he and AY have never been friends or had any close relationship.

The comedian alleged that AY was using lies about their feud to promote his upcoming show, stating that was his usual style.

According to him, 90% of AY’s revelations during the chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo are all lies.

However, in November, Basketmouth buried the hatched with AY, saying he had forgiven him and those who offended him in the entertainment industry.

5. Davido And Baby Mama Saga: In June, Nigerian singer, Davido was enmeshed in a never-ending baby mama saga, where numerous ladies came online alleging they were pregnant for him.

Notably were a French lady, named Ivanna Bay, and an American woman, Anita Brown, who were in the spotlight, claiming to be pregnant for the superstar.

6. Davido And Phyna: In October, Phyna and Davido engaged in an altercation on social media after the singer liked a tweet that slammed the reality TV star.

Phyna took to her X page to ask the singer what she had done wrong to deserve the hate, and Davido said he didn’t know who she was and his reaction was an honest mistake.

While some critics hailed Davido, others berated him for denying Phyna, who won the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2022.

7. Mohbad: Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 under questionable circumstances, with videos of the singer being bullied and assaulted resurfacing after his demise.

Many Nigerians pointed fingers at his former record boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, which led to their arrest before they were released.

