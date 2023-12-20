Gov Otu Declares 14-day Christmas Holiday In Cross River

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has declared an extended Christmas holiday lasting 14 days for all civil servants in the state.

Naija News understands that the holiday period will begin on Wednesday, December 20 and conclude on January 2, 2024.

In an official statement released on Wednesday (today), the governor’s chief press secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, clarified that only essential workers will be exempted from this holiday.

Governor Otu thanked the workers for their dedication and hard work throughout the year.

He encouraged them to utilize this opportunity to spend valuable time with their families and also urged them to participate actively in the annual Calabar carnival.

The state governor stressed his government’s dedication to ensuring a high standard and favourable atmosphere for everyone in the region as he extended his warm wishes for a joyful Christmas and a prosperous upcoming year.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists about safety precautions before, during and after the 2023 Christmas holiday.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday morning, the Delta State Sector Command of the FRSC warned motorists to abide by driving rules and be conscious of their and the commuters’ safety during and after the yuletide.

The Delta Sector Commander of the corps, Bassey Eshiet, was quoted as having issued the warnings in Asaba earlier today.

He emphasized the importance for drivers, pedestrians, and all individuals to acknowledge that ensuring safety on the road is a collective responsibility.

“We urge everybody to do all they can to keep safe; when you are driving, you should know that you are the only sane person on the road, and therefore, you also need to behave as one by being safety conscious.

“Do not allow your safety to depend on the other road users, but make sure that you take care of yourself and keep a good distance between the vehicle that is ahead of you.

“Do not follow vehicles so closely that in the event of any stoppage, you will not be able to avert a crash; ensure that your tires are good; all worn-out tires should be discarded at a time like this.

“People travelling from far place to another, we advise them to plan their journey; check if you are fit for the journey and if you are not fit, please rest.

Story continues below advertisement



“Take the necessary medication until you are fit for the journey; if you are emotionally disturbed, do not drive, and if you can trek, don’t drive; it will go a long way in helping us,” Eshiet said.