FRSC Issues Warning To Motorists Ahead Of Christmas Holiday

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued a series of warnings to motorists on safety precautions before, during and after the 2023 Christmas holiday.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday morning, the Delta State Sector Command of the FRSC warned motorists to abide by driving rules and be conscious of their safety and the commuters during and after the yuletide.

The Delta Sector Commander of the corps, Bassey Eshiet, was quoted as having issued the warnings in Asaba earlier today.

He emphasized the importance for drivers, pedestrians, and all individuals to acknowledge that ensuring safety on the road is a collective responsibility.

“We urge everybody to do all they can to keep safe; when you are driving, you should know that you are the only sane person on the road, and therefore, you also need to behave as one by being safety conscious.

“Do not allow your safety to depend on the other road users, but make sure that you take care of yourself and keep a good distance between the vehicle that is ahead of you.

“Do not follow vehicles so closely that in the event of any stoppage, you will not be able to avert a crash, ensure that your tires are good, all worn-out tires should be discarded at a time like this.

“People travelling from far place to another, we advise them to plan their journey; check if you are fit for the journey and if you are not fit, please rest.

“Take the necessary medication until you are fit for the journey; if you are emotionally disturbed, do not drive, and if you can trek, don’t drive; it will go a long way in helping us,” Eshiet said.

Eshiet stated that during this period, there will be a significant deployment of officers to the Niger Bridge for this season.

The statement added: “From Asaba Airport to the Niger bridge, we are going to have camps at strategic places where our men coming from different command can camp to join forces together.

“Commuters will not have to cry on the road this festive season; we want commuters to enjoy their ride to their destination peacefully.

“We are putting our toying trucks on standby to be able to remove obstructions from the road; our ambulances are fully functional in the event of any crash.

“We will be deploying about seven patrol vehicles in Asaba alone for this season.”