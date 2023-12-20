Boko Haram Negotiator Granted Access To Doctors

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted former terrorist negotiator, Kaduna-based cleric and publisher, Tukur Mamu access to his doctor.

Naija News understands that Mamu is being tried over the terror attack on a Kaduna-Abuja train in March last year, leading to the death of at least eight persons, with scores abducted for ransom by bandit terrorists.

He is accused of receiving $120,000 ransom payments on behalf of the Boko Haram terrorists from families of hostages of the train attack. Mamu was also accused of exchanging voice-note communications in relation to acts of terrorism with one Baba Adamu (a Boko Haram spokesperson).

He is being tried secretly at the request of the Department of State Services to protect the prosecution witnesses.

In a Motion on Notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/96/2023, Mamu asked the court to grant him access to his doctor following his deteriorating health conditions.

He also asked the court to order the DSS to take him for surgical procedures based on the recommendation of both his Egyptian and Nigerian doctors.

But the Federal Government, in a counter-affidavit through its lawyer, David Kaswe, opposed the application.

He stated that the DSS had a functional medical facility and a team of medical doctors that could handle his case.

Ruling on the matter on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo asked Kaswe if the defendant was entitled to his physician.

He responded, “Yes, My Lord, he is, as long as it is within the supervision of our team (of physicians).”

Justice Ekwo, however, ordered that Mamu’s doctor treat him under the supervision of the DSS medical team.

“I make an order that the medical physician shall be allowed to give him medical treatment subject to the supervision of the physician of the prosecution. This is the order of this court,” the judge said.

He adjourned the matter till February 26 for continuation of trial.