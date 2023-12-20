Atiku’s Camp Reacts As Tinubu Approves 50% Reduction In Transport Fares Nationwide

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of the reduction of transport fares nationwide during Yelutide.

Naija News earlier reported that President Tinubu had announced waivers on transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Tinubu said the federal government will bear 50 per cent of the transport fares for interstate road travellers across the country during the festive season.

The president added that train rides will be absolutely free across the nation beginning from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Wednesday, the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation spokesman, Daniel Bwala, commended President Tinubu for the initiative.

Bwala, however, asked if the waiver included Nigerians travelling back into the country from studying abroad.

He wrote: “Well done @officialABAT for the transport waiver on travellers during this Yuletide period. @femigbaja @aonanuga1956 does that include those traveling back from studies abroad? That way he poor can breathe.”