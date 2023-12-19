Transfer Update On Guirassy, Madueke, Durosinmi, Raphinha, Akor Adams, Others

Scouts from Manchester United, Fulham, West Ham, and AC Milan watched Stuttgart’s 27-year-old Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy during the team’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Sunday, according to 90min.

John Murtough, the football director of Manchester United, revealed that the team is prepared to part with English winger Jadon Sancho, 23, French center-back Raphael Varane, 30, French forward Anthony Martial, 28, and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 31, during his month-long tour to Saudi Arabia, the Mail claimed.

Nevertheless, Varane believes Manchester United will make use of the one-year contract extension option in his current deal, according to Manchester Evening News.

The 27-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha is available for transfer, and Manchester United are thinking of offering to swap Sancho for the Barcelona winger, Sport claimed.

Tottenham have discussed a possible transfer deal for OGC Nice center defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, Football.London claimed.

Despite expecting to record losses of £65 million, Wolves plan to make up to two new signings in the January transfer window. Rafiu Durosinmi, 20, a forward for Viktoria Plzen, who is worth £7 million is still their target, although Eintracht Frankfurt is also interested in the Nigerian, the Telegraph reported.

Akor Adams, a 23-year-old Nigerian forward for Montpellier, is a target for Fulham ahead of the January transfer window, Football Insider claimed.

In the January transfer window, Barcelona may try to sell the 28-year-old France defender, Clement Lenglet, to AC Milan as they consider terminating his loan deal with Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.

During the January transfer window, Chelsea are willing to sell Ian Maatsen, a 21-year-old Dutch left-back who has attracted interest from Manchester City, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, and Roma, according to 90min.

Story continues below advertisement



English winger Noni Madueke, 21, will not be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan in January, the Athletic claimed.