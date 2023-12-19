Thomas Muller Extends His Contract With Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder, Thomas Muller has extended his contract with the club for one more year as he continues to build his legacy at the club.

The new deal means that Thomas Muller who has spent the best of his football career at Bayern Munich will remain at the club until at least June 30, 2025.

The 34-year-old German forward has made 684 senior appearances with Bayern Munich since making his debut in 2008.

Muller has won twelve German Bundesliga titles, three Champions Leagues, eight German Supercups, and six German cups.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer said: “Bayern has been shaped by many people, and there will never again be a player like Thomas Müller.”

Thomas Muller’s contract extension is expected to excite Bayern’s new signing, Harry Kane who is said to have formed a close bond with the legendary German footballer. The Athletic claimed that Muller and former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane are Kane’s closest friends at Bayern Munich.

Last winter transfer window, Manchester United made efforts to sign the Germany international as coach Erik ten Hag is said to be a big admirer of the 34-year-old forward. Unfortunately, the deal didn’t scale through.

Bayern is currently four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga standings with one game in hand. They will play Wolfsburg on Wednesday to equal the 15 league games Leverkusen have played so far this season.