Rivers Crisis: Fubara Did Not Sign Tinubu’s Pact, He Wrote With A Black Biro – APC Chieftain, Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has claimed that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, did not sign any peace agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that earlier reports had indicated that Fubara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, signed a peace agreement at the Presidential Villa on Monday, during a meeting with the President.

However, speaking via a statement on Tuesday, Eze claimed that Fubara signed the pact with a black pen instead of a red one, as expected of him as a governor.

The APC chieftain insisted that the pact was unimplementable due to the colour of the pen used.

According to him, “Governor Fubara didn’t sign the agreement as he signed the unwise pact with black biro instead of red biro as expected of him as a Governor so such signing has no bearing as the pact is unimplementable.”

“The document has some question mark as the whole handwritings are all same which is not possible indicating that the document was prepared before the commencement and conclusion of the meeting. Check the writing carefully in the attached document.

“All signatures were signed before Wike and Ribadu signed. Even Tony Okocha wanted to sign with the red biro.”

Speaking further, Eze warned the governor to seek advice before taking further action.

He described the terms of the peace agreement as unacceptable.

The statement added, “Having carefully and critically read through the truce initiated by President Tinubu to address the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, I wish to highlight that the eight point agreement is but unconstitutional, illegal, unacceptable, undemocratic, judicial abuse and a ploy to cage governance in Rivers State and buy temporary relief for Minister Nyesom Wike.

“The agreement failed woefully to address the major issues that brought up this conflict.

“The said agreement did not address these issues or at least tame Wike’s excesses; and having failed in this regard and coupled with the order that the ex-lawmakers who by their defection from PDP to APC have lost their seats, to continue to act as lawmakers, against the relevant provisions of the Constitution, is totally absurd, unacceptable, condemnable and is an attempt by President Tinubu to usurp the judiciary powers which he doesn’t have.”

Story continues below advertisement

