Military Kills Scores Of ISWAP Fighters In Fresh Air Strike In Borno

Scores of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters were reportedly killed in a recent operation by the air task force of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Borno state.

Counter-insurgency expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, confirmed this in a publication on Tuesday, stating that the air strike targeted ISWAP camps located in Bukar Mairam, Marte LGA of Borno on Sunday.

According to him, the military conducted the bombing following intelligence reports that insurgents had set up a training camp in the village and were gathering to strategize an attack on troops.

Similarly, a significant number of insurgents were killed in a confrontation between ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters over the weekend in the Kadunan Ruwa area of Kukawa LGA in Borno, Naija News understands.

According to Makama, the insurgents were involved in an intense gunfight that lasted for approximately two days.

He revealed that more than 40 insurgents were eliminated from both factions.

Barely a week ago, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) killed scores of Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

Naija News learnt that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Hadin Kai on Saturday, December 9, destroyed a critical armoury of Boko Haram terrorists at Amchile within the Gezuwa area around BAMA Local Government Area.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the operation was conducted at about 1900 hours after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed the presence of large numbers of Boko Haram in the location.

The ISR platform reportedly attacked the target area in multiple waves, killing scores of terrorists in addition to the armoury destroyed.

An intelligence source told Zagazola Makama that the first wave of attacks recorded direct hits on a suspected Boko Haram ammunition dump, sending it up in flames, adding that the few surviving BHTs that were seen fleeing the area were mopped up in follow-up attacks.