NAF Hits Boko Haram Armoury, Kills Scores Of Fighters In Borno

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has killed scores of Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

Naija News learnt that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Hadin Kai on Saturday, December 9, destroyed a critical armoury of Boko Haram terrorists at Amchile within the Gezuwa area around BAMA Local Government Area.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the operation was conducted at about 1900 hours after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed the presence of large numbers of Boko Haram in the location.

The ISR platform reportedly attacked the target area in multiple waves, killing scores of terrorists in addition to the armoury destroyed.

An intelligence source told Zagazola Makama that the first wave of attacks recorded direct hits on a suspected Boko Haram ammunition dump, sending it up in flames, adding that the few surviving BHTs that were seen fleeing the area were mopped up in follow-up attacks.

In other news, a 17-year-old resident of Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawali Mori, has been apprehended by police operatives for engaging in sexual activity with a cock.

The arrest was made because his actions were deemed unnatural.

Naija News learned that Mori was caught in the act by Esther Dimas, another resident of Viniklang, who promptly reported the incident to the police.

In a statement released by the Adamawa Police Command, it was revealed that Mori admitted to the crime but was unable to provide a motive for his actions.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has expressed his concerns regarding the incident and has consequently ordered a covert inquiry into the matter