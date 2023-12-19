Gunmen Attack Taraba Community, Kidnap Traditional Ruler, 21 Others

A total of twenty-one individuals, including a 3rd class Chief of the community, Alhaji Umaru Nyala, were reportedly kidnapped in a recent gunmen attack in the Pupule community of Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Naija News learnt that the perpetrators, believed to be heavily armed kidnappers, stormed the village at approximately 2:00 am on Tuesday, firing their weapons indiscriminately in various areas of the community.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by Channels Television, the group of twenty-two kidnapped individuals includes a pregnant woman, members of the same family, as well as the son of the 3rd class chief and his security orderly.

Disturbingly, this incident marks the third occurrence of ransom-related kidnappings within the village in less than six months, with no arrests made in any of the cases.

Residents in the community are currently living in a state of fear, as some individuals have been observed fleeing the village in search of safety, according to the eyewitness. The Police, however, have not yet confirmed the occurrence and have deployed their tactical squad to the location to conduct an investigation and gather further information regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, scores of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters were reportedly killed in a recent operation by the air task force of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Borno state.

Counter-insurgency expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, confirmed this in a publication on Tuesday, stating that the air strike targeted ISWAP camps located in Bukar Mairam, Marte LGA of Borno on Sunday.

According to him, the military conducted the bombing following intelligence reports that insurgents had set up a training camp in the village and were gathering to strategize an attack on troops.

Similarly, a significant number of insurgents were killed in a confrontation between ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters over the weekend in the Kadunan Ruwa area of Kukawa LGA in Borno, Naija News understands.

According to Makama, the insurgents were involved in an intense gunfight that lasted for approximately two days.

He revealed that more than 40 insurgents were eliminated from both factions.