Drogba Sees Super Eagles As Threat To Ivory Coast’s 2023 AFCON Chances

Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba has acknowledged that the Super Eagles are a big threat to his country’s chances of progressing in the forthcoming 2023 AFCON.

Didier Drogba scored 65 goals for his national team but couldn’t help them to win the AFCON. His biggest push in the tournament was helping Ivory Coast reach the final of the 2012 edition of the tournament where they were defeated 8-7 by Zambia on penalties following a scoreless draw in regular time.

The first time Ivory Coast hosted the Africa Cup of Nations (1982), they didn’t make it to the final. The Super Eagles of Nigeria made it to the final of the edition but lost the title in a 3-1 defeat in the hands of Cameroon.

While the Super Eagles have won it three times and looking forward to winning the 4th one in this forthcoming edition, the Ivorian side have won the tournament twice, the last time being in 2015.

Didier Drogba, who made his name on the world stage as a Chelsea striker, is hoping that the 2023 edition of the tournament which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 and end on February 11, will end in his country’s favour.

Before that can happen, the Ivorian team would have to go through Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau, in Group A.

In an interview with the BBC, Drogba said: “There’s no such thing as a generous draw because all the teams deserve to be here and they’re going to fight.

“Nigeria, with Victor Osimhen and all the players they have, is a big team. We mustn’t forget the other two teams because there are always surprises.

Story continues below advertisement



“I think that our main asset will be to focus on our game, our team, our strengths and try to progress. It’s up to us to make the most of it, get behind our team, and make sure the trophy stays at home.”