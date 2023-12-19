Davido Hints At Wizkid’s New Music

Award-winning Nigerian singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, on Tuesday, hinted that Grammy award winner Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid, is dropping new music.

Davido, in a post on his official X account (formerly known as Twitter), hinted that Wizkid would be dropping the new sound on Friday.

This is coming days after the talented singers hung out at a beach event in Lagos State on Saturday.

In a series of videos that have gone viral, the duo, often at the centre of fan wars over who is the better artiste, shared a moment of camaraderie, vibes and dance moves at the Skyla event.

Amidst the dancing and singing, both singers exchanged whispers, hugs and tight embraces, signifying a bond that seemed to transcend past rivalries.

The party’s highlight came when Davido’s hit songs like “Away” and “Feel” were played, and both artists danced with infectious energy, jumping up and down in unison.

Davido, in a post on his social media platform on Tuesday, wrote, “New wiz Friday !!! Wtf!!! Replay ALL WEEKEND !!”

Meanwhile, Wizkid, also in a post on his Instagram account, gave a hint of the new sound dropping on Friday.

Wizkid shared an artwork on his social media space.