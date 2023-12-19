Appeal Court Upholds Elections Of Tambuwal And Wamakko As Senators

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had validated the election of Aminu Tambuwal and Aliyu Wamakko as Senators from Sokoto State.

Former Governor Tambuwal’s election was contested by ex-Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, while ex-Deputy Governor Manir Dan’iya challenged Wamakko.

The three-judge panel, led by Justice Mustapha Muhammad, dismissed the petitions against Tambuwal and Wamakko, imposing a fine in favour of Tambuwal and the PDP.

Lead counsel for the one of the defendant and PDP, Suleiman Usman, in a chat with Punch confirmed the court’s affirmation of Tambuwal’s election and the dismissal of the petition against Wamakko.

Usman said, “The court just gave their judgment in respect to the two Senatorial elections in the state.

“While the election of Senator Tambuwal was affirmed by the court, the three-person justices, in their wisdom, also awarded a fine of N500,000 against the petitioner in favour of the defendant and the PDP.

“Meanwhile, the court also, in his wisdom, dismissed our petitions filed on behalf of the former deputy governor, Manir Dan’iya, against the former governor and Senator representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Wamakko.

“The court also awarded a fine which I cannot immediately recall against our client in favour of the defendant in this case.”