Adeleke Lifts Curfew In Osun Communities

The curfew imposed on the Local Government Areas of Irepodun and Orolu has been lifted, effective Wednesday, per the directive of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

A communiqué released in Osogbo on Tuesday, by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, contained the directive.

On October 6, in response to violent altercations sparked by disputes over boundaries that resulted in fatalities and property damage, Adeleke declared a 24-hour curfew on the two local government districts.

Naija News reports that the commissioner stated that the curfew was revoked after the authorities noticed that the impacted neighborhoods were once again peaceful and orderly.

The statement by Alimi said that “Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has viewed with satisfaction the return of peace to Ifon and Ilobu communities in Irepodun local government area.

“To this end, the curfew earlier imposed by the Executive Governor of Osun state, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his Executive capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state is, hereby, lifted with immediate effect beginning from tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th of December, 2023.

“While the Osun State Government truly acknowledges that lasting peace and order may seem to have been restored, 24-hour surveillance should still be strictly observed and maintained by the eagle-eyed joint security task force in the two communities.

“Government uses this opportunity, to once again, thank and appreciate all those, who, in one way or the other contributed to the restoration of peace and order, before, during, and after the unfortunate communal skirmishes.”