We’re Not Meeting Expectations Of Nigerians – Former APC National Vice Chairman Admits

A former national vice chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Salihu Lukman, has admitted that the ruling All Progressives Congress has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Making this assertion while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Lukman revealed that Nigerians were unhappy with the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

“It is important to emphasize the issue the critical challenge facing us as a nation is to make our democracy work. After 24 years of uninterrupted democracy, we seem to be stuck in one place. Citizens are not happy with leaders, expectations of citizens are not being met, we have gone through cycle in, after 2011 election we created excitement by proving that PDP had failed, citizens believed in us as a party when APC came about and they gave us that confidence for the first time we had an election that was not in dispute, the sitting president who lost the election conceded defeat even before the final collation were done, unfortunately we are not able to build on that,” he said.

His remark comes as Nigerians continue to feel the brunt of President Tinubu’s recent decision to eliminate fuel subsidies.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had on assumption of office immediately announced that the fuel subsidy era was over.

The decision resulted in an enormous surge in the pump price of fuel, which rose to over N600 per litre from around N189 before the elimination of fuel subsidy. The development further worsened the economic situation in Nigeria.