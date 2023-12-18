Two Dead, Eight Injured In Ogun Road Crash

A road accident that happened along Idiroko-Ota road, Ogun State, has seen two people lose their lives, while eight others sustained injuries.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the crash occurred around 8pm on Sunday, involving 10 persons; five male adults, four female adults and one female child.

The spokesperson of FRSC in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said, “The crash claimed two lives (male adults) and left eight people injured (four female adults, three male adults and one female child).”

Okpe revealed that the clash involved a Man Diesel truck with number plate LSR10YD and a Toyota Carina with no number plate.

She further stated, “The suspected cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking that led to a head-on collision.

“The injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Idiroko for treatment, and the corpses were taken away by the family.

“The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command, CC Anthony Uga, advised motorists to always have a clear vision of 150 to 200 meters at night and a controlled speed before overtaking.”