Top Nigerian Players That Scored For Their European Clubs Last Weekend

Some Nigerian Players performed wonderfully well for their European clubs last weekend, December 16 and 17, 2023.

The top Nigerian players, who are usually suspects in scoring goals for their respective clubs, did their job in line with what was expected.

Starting from Germany, 22-year-old Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface, did his job perfectly by providing two assists and scoring a goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Frankfurt as his team remained top of the Bundesliga.

In France, Emmanuel Emegha couldn’t score for Strasbourg but provided an assist in his team’s 2-1 away win over Lorient. So far this season, The 20-year-old Nigerian striker has scored three goals and provided one assist in five matches.

Nigerian duo, Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers didn’t score for Rangers but were on the pitch as Rangers beat Aberdeen 1-0 on Sunday to lift the Scottish League Cup, which is Dessers’ first title for his new club in Scotland.

In England, Tom Dele-Bashir couldn’t score for Watford in the EFL Championship but provided an assist as the club defeated Preston 5-1 on Saturday.

On Saturday, Victor Osimhen, made headlines as he scored a goal and provided one of the most talked about assists in Italy as his team, Napoli, defeated Cagliari 2-1 less than a week after the 24-year-old Nigeria international won the 2023 CAF Player of the Year.