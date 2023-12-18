Tinubu Meets Total Energies Delegation In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, received a delegation from a multinational oil company, Total Energies Worldwide.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader met with the delegation inside the Executive Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The members of the delegation were led by the Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Patrick Pouyanne.

Tinubu Reveals Results Of Trips To UAE, Saudi Arabia, Others

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has said the outcome of his recent trips to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and other foreign countries have started yielding results.

Speaking in an interview with The Nation on Sunday, the President said his pursuit of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had a positive outcome.

The president stated that his government is making significant and far-reaching reforms and rebuilding confidence in the country as an accessible and safe investment destination.

Tinubu said his government secured a $500 million deal with Germany to fund renewable energy projects, particularly in rural part of the country.

He added that, through local enterprises, Nigeria will supply Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) yearly to Germany, starting in 2026, solidifying its role as a key global energy partner.