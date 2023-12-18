Reactions As Spyro Performs In Popular Church In Lagos

Again Nigerians have taken to social media to air their opinion after Nigerian artist, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, performed at a popular church in Lagos.

In a viral video on social media, Spyro was seen singing at a church identified as the Harvesters International Gospel Center in Lagos. The church was said to have invited the secular artist to its Christmas carol service held last Sunday.

The development, however, has generated a barrage of reactions on social media as it was coming barely a week after controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, performed at the Celestial Church of Christ, Goshen Land Cathedral, praise night on Friday.

Naija News recalls that the Church had earlier been heavily criticised for inviting Portable and Pasuma to perform at the praise night.

Portable had insisted that he must perform at the event against public uproar.

Outrage On Spryro’s Performance

Reactions, however, have again trailed Spyro’s latest invite. The artist is reportedly among celebrities specially invited by the church.

In the event flyer purportedly designed and shared online by the church, Spyro and the following entertainers, including Daniel Effiong, Bisola Ayeola, Dorathy Bachor, Sharon Ooja, Uzor Arukwe, Adeh Gbolahan, and Kenneth Ophopho, were all invited for Christmas carol event.

Many online users have since criticized the lead preacher at Harvesters International Christian Center, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, for incorporating celebrities into the Church’s annual event.

Some of the netizens, however, defended the singer.

See some of the mixed reactions below:

@SimplyOpemi – “This is becoming alarming. There are things that should not be allowed within the church premises. Don’t know the motive behind this, but is condemnable. We’all want popularity by any means possible. May God have mercy on us all.

@LoloEtny – Spyro is not exactly a secular artiste according to him… he is what the Bible describes as “neither hot nor cold”

@The6thdisciple – Cele is one of those cruise churches, how can you invite portable and pasuma to perform in the house of God

@De_Technocrat – If portable could perform in a church, why can’t Spyro do same?

@JoyOmo2205 – “So Spyro is what? He is a member of the church and can be called to minister there. Is that now a bad thing? So no other news? You’ll all heal one day

@elmannygram – “First of all it was church drama. Secondly even the lyrics of the song has no vulgar or offensive words. Leave your sentiments at home guys. It’s too early.

@realestherchuks – “Why will Spyro be performing in a Church what happen to Nathaniel Bassey or Ebuka songs.

@blackscribblers – “I can’t believe some people are actually supporting this church and Spyro for this

Same people that nearly killed portable here last week because he performed at cele.

@Marki – “It’s easy to spot fake pastors using Jesus name for their own selfish gains and bodily satisfaction.”

@Wal^ker – ”This is the reason I don’t go to church.. how can churches b inviting worldly music into churches”

@Shilehorlar1 tweeted – ”Funny how we’ve left holy vessels in the hands of unworthy people.

“I am not judging anyone, but if this menace is not addressed they will soon start to invite stripp*rs to church and find a justification 2 it

It takes a saved to save a drowning person can’t save anyone”.

@Obiasogu – “Lovely how Nigerian churches are devising creative ways to “win souls.”

“The other day, Celestial Church invited Portable to “minister” to their members. Now, it’s Spyro.

“Odumodublvck and Shalipopi should be warming up, soon they’ll be headlining a crusade together to minister their hit song “Cast.” I’m sure heaven will be let loose and anointing will pour when they take the mic. Hope this helps”.

I Am Human, Only Performed In Carol Drama – Spyro Reacts

Meanwhile, Sypro has reacted to the outrage that greeted the viral video of himself performing at the church event.

The 33-year-old singer said he is human, a Christian as everyone and also a member of the church were he performed.

Spyro clarified that he only took part in the church’s drama presentation during the Christmas Carol.

See his response below:

