It Is Difficult To Find Love As A Celebrity – Spyro

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro has opened up on his relationship life.

Spyro said he regrets not finding love before hitting stardom.

The singer lamented that it is difficult for him to find love because he is unsure of who genuinely loves him.

Speaking in a recent chat with Drip Check, Spyro said: “I wish I had found love before now. As a celebrity, you are scared because you don’t even know who loves you for what you are or who you are.”

On his ideal woman, the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner said: “I am attracted to intelligence. So when I talk to a woman that is not giving me that vibe, I have a big problem with that.”

Spyro said he has been unlucky in relationships because he always put his career before his relationship.

‘I Got Rebellious When My Dad Attempted To Stop My Music Career’ – Spyro

Meanwhile, Spyro, has revealed a ‘war’ occurred between him and his father over his music career choice.

Naija News reports that in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, Spyro said his father did not support his decision to become a musician.

According to the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner, his father had earlier thwarted his dream of being a fine artist, so he rebelled when he attempted to stop him from becoming a singer.

Spyro added that despite having parents, he took up menial jobs like selling recharge cards to foot his bills and also buy studio time to record songs.

He said, “Being a pastor, my dad never wanted me to do music. I was a fine artist before. I could draw so well, but for one reason or the other, he stopped me from doing that. Then I started music. He also wanted to stop me from doing that then I got rebellious.

“I have always had a flair for music right from primary school. I was in the church choir. And I was really good. All the choir masters back then always commended my talent. I was also playing the drum set back then. But my dad never wanted me to do music. It was war. But I knew it was what God has called me to do.

“After my secondary education, I started recording songs at the studio. I was selling recharge cards back then because I had to make ends meet even though I had parents that were feeding me. But I had to hustle to pay for my lifestyle and book studio time.”