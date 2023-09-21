Spyro Opens Up On Pornography Addiction Despite Being A Christian

Sensational Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David better known as Spyro has revealed that he struggled with pornography addiction for years.

He said that contrary to speculations that he criticizes his colleagues for the type of music they make and their inability to live a decent lifestyle, his goal is not to preach holiness in the secular music industry.

The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner, however, maintained that artists can still make money from decent music.

“I struggled with pornography for years. I’m not a saint. I go through these things. I’m not a saint. I’m not saying that I’m holy. Everyone is far from holy. And I’m not coming to preach to people that you’ve to be holy. I am human just like you. But I’m just saying that as much as we can.”

Spyro recently sparked controversy after he insinuated in a podcast interview that his colleague, Crown Uzama aka Shallipopi’s music inspires fraudsters.

Spyro Knocked Over Comments On Secular Songs By Nigerian Musicians

Meanwhile, Spyro, recently came under heavy criticism over his condemnation of worldly artists and music.

Naija News reports that the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner, during a live podcast ‘The Honest Bunch’, said that some fans internalize harmful lyrics from musicians without knowing how dangerous it influences their morals and lifestyle.

The singer, who vowed to influence the secular music industry for God no matter how long it would take, noted that these fans sing these worldly songs and wonder why they are jacked to want to perform fraud.

He said the devil doesn’t come with two horns but via what people allow into our systems.

Reacting to the singer’s statement, prominent Nigerian music journalist, Joey Akan via the microblogging platform, X formerly known as Twitter on Monday called out Spyro for exhibiting hypocrisy.