‘I Got Rebellious When My Dad Attempted To Stop My Music Career’ – Spyro

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has revealed a ‘war’ occurred between him and his father over his music career choice.

Naija News reports that in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, Spyro said his father did not support his decision to become a musician.

According to the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner, his father had earlier thwarted his dream of being a fine artist, so he rebelled when he attempted to stop him from becoming a singer.

Spyro added that despite having parents, he took up menial jobs like selling recharge cards to foot his bills and also buy studio time to record songs.

He said, “Being a pastor, my dad never wanted me to do music. I was a fine artist before. I could draw so well, but for one reason or the other, he stopped me from doing that. Then I started music. He also wanted to stop me from doing that then I got rebellious.

“I have always had a flair for music right from primary school. I was in the church choir. And I was really good. All the choir masters back then always commended my talent. I was also playing the drum set back then. But my dad never wanted me to do music. It was war. But I knew it was what God has called me to do.

“After my secondary education, I started recording songs at the studio. I was selling recharge cards back then because I had to make ends meet even though I had parents that were feeding me. But I had to hustle to pay for my lifestyle and book studio time.”