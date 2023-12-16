Despite Uproar, Portable Performs At Celestial Church’s Praise Night (Video)

Despite uproar, controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, performed at the Celestial Church of Christ, Goshen Land Cathedral, praise night on Friday.

Naija News recalls that the Church had earlier been heavily criticised for inviting Portable and Pasuma to perform at the praise night.

Portable had insisted that he must perform at the event against public uproar.

In a trending video clip, Portable said the church should not judge him by his looks, saying he is also a son of God.

However, as promised, the performer thrilled the crowd on Friday when he showed up at the praise night location.

Many wondered why the church would invite circular artists to perform at a religious event.

However, the founder of a branch of Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos State, Aderemi Dabiri, explained the rationale behind the invitation of Fuji singer, Alabi Pasuma, and controversial street-hop artiste, Portable, to the church’s praise night event.

Addressing a delegation of the church’s task force who visited his parish to have an audience with him, Dabiri revealed the choice of the two singers was to gain new converts.

According to him, it was not the first time, stressing the pattern of evangelism had worked for him over the years and also resulted in the growth of his church membership.

Dabiri further criticised some gospel ministers for disrespect, noting that Pasuma sounded respectful and agreed with his stance.