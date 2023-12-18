No Woman Should Be Allowed To Pay Any Tax Fee — Women Affairs Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, urged Nigerian security agencies to refrain from imposing taxes on Nigerian women, emphasising that women should be exempt from such financial obligations.

She emphasised the importance of empowering women to enhance their daily pursuits.

Barrister Uju, issued this caution during the 4th Annual Forum of the Women, Peace, and Security Sector Reference Group 2023 held in Abuja.

She said: “Women must be empowered. Without women, there won’t be peace. When you empower a woman, you have empowered 20 women.”

The minister also implored the agencies not to disrupt women’s activities, saying, “No woman should be allowed to pay any tax fee.”

In a separate incident, Minister of Women Affairs Uju Ohanenye instructed the arrest of a Uyo-based lawyer named Ebong, following a viral video depicting him assaulting his wife.

Ohanenye issued the arrest directive through an official statement posted on her X handle.

The video showed Ebong standing over his bloodied wife, who was in her underwear, with several bystanders intervening to prevent further harm.

Additionally, a witness accused the man of subjecting his wife to physical abuse for over four years.

The minister stated, “Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Nigeria has ordered the arrest of this demonised lawyer Mr Ebong, who must face the law squally and I promise this act can not be swept under the carpet.”

Ohanenye insisted that the lawyer would be held accountable under the law, regardless of his wife’s decision not to pursue prosecution.

“Even if the woman decides she doesn’t want her husband to be sued due to family pressure. The man must face the law as justice will have its way.”

She also reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to eradicating gender-based violence in the country.

“This remains one of the most insane and unbelievable scenes one has seen in the brutalisation of women.”

“As I have always emphasised, this is a ‘Renewed Hope’ government, and such an act cannot be allowed in our country.”