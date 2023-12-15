FG Seeks Citizens’ Support To Tackle Gender Violence

On Thursday, the Nigerian Federal Government stated that community involvement at all levels is necessary to address the root causes of gender-based violence.

This comment came as the federal government disclosed continuing efforts with states to establish mobile courts for the prompt adjudication of gender-based violence cases across the country.

The call for Nigerians to join in the effort to tackle gender-based violence was made by Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs, on Thursday during the Abuja inauguration of the Civil Society Organization on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative.

She said, “Due to the increase in cases of gender-based violence in our society, I’m calling on all citizens to please take this battle to the enemy’s camp.

“Let us not be silent. Let us pull our efforts together to rid this nation of this menace of gender-based violence…If you see something, please say something.”

From 2020 to October 2023, 27,698 instances of GBV were reported in Nigeria, making it a serious problem for the nation.

Included in this are a variety of violent acts that impact both men and women nationwide, ranging from sexual to domestic abuse.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government in September disclosed that plans were underway to establish mobile courts for cases pertaining to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and other vices in the country.

Naija News reports that the federal government, through its Ministry of Women’s Affairs, said the move is part of the effort to tackle cases of sexual and gender-based violence.