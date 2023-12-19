Without Women There Won’t Be Peace In The World – Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has said without women, there won’t be peace in the world.

She stated this on Tuesday at the 4th Annual Forum of the Women, Peace, and Security Sector Reference Group 2023 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The minister emphasised the importance of empowering women to enhance their daily pursuits, asking the Federal and State Governments to exempt Nigerian women from paying taxes.

Kennedy-Ohanenye also implored various government agencies not to disrupt women’s activities, adding that no woman should be allowed to pay any tax.

“Women must be empowered. Without women, there won’t be peace. When you empower a woman, you have empowered 20 women,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the Nigerian police is currently reviewing policies in a bid to address all issues pertaining to the national gender policy.

He said: “I wish to reiterate that the Nigerian police force under my leadership is committed to continuing the implementation of gender-sensitive policies.

“It is pertinent to note that the Nigerian Police Force was the first security institution in the country to develop a gender policy in 2010.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Police currently engages the practices that are geared towards maintaining zero tolerance for all forms of gender-based violence.

“We have and are still building the capacity of our officers to effectively and efficiently respond to all cases of gender-based violence. The aim is to eradicate the menace in our society.”