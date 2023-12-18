Mourinho Predicts Three Clubs That May Win This Season’s English Premier League Title

Controversial football manager, Jose Mourinho has predicted the clubs that are likely to win the 2023/24 English Premier League title.

Asked about the likely winner, Mourinho tipped Manchester City or Liverpool to win the title, first leaving out Arsenal.

However, when he was asked about the probability of the Gunners ending the season on top of the league, Mourinho stated that rivalry apart, he would want the Gunners to win this season’s league.

The AS Roma manager however said both Chelsea and Manchester United have no chance of lifting the trophy.

“I would say Man City 51 per cent and Liverpool 49 per cent,” Mourinho said on The Obi One Podcast with John Obi Mikel.

However, when asked about Arsenal, the tactician added that, “Rivalry apart, I would like them to win. Of course, Chelsea is not going to win. It is out of the question. Manchester United is not going to win it too. So it is between these three and out of these three I would like Arsenal to win it.”

Naija News reports Arsenal currently sit on top of the Premier League table after beating Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement



They are closely followed by Liverpool who played out a 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.