Many Leaders Lack Credibility And Legitimacy – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has said that he has zero tolerance for corruption.

He insisted that the practice where politicians manipulate elections to gain political power is unhealthy.

The governor asserted that Africa is in need of ethical leadership and leaders who will avoid corruption and a despotic mindset.

According to a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke spoke at the convocation of the Valley View University, Accra, Ghana, where he was conferred with an honorary doctorate.

He spoke on the theme: ‘ Imparting Excellence, Integrity and Service: Nurturing Ethical Leaders in Changing World’.

The Osun governor said, “It is my considered opinion that embracing an ethical leadership model will speed up the achievement of public service excellence and good governance in Africa.

“Doing the right thing as a leader in policy delivery is the expected output of every public leader. Ensuring the best service delivery with the right moral compass is the best expectation in public life. Achieving both excellence and integrity is the calling of ethical leaders.

“Many leaders lack credibility and legitimacy as the process of their ascendance to power is suspect. Governance thereafter becomes a difficult task as many leaders are engaged in continuous suppression of the rule-driven system.

“To achieve excellence in public leadership, Africa is in dire need of ethical leadership. We need leaders who will avoid corruption, and a despotic mindset and support deep adherence to the rule of law. We must ensure the survival of democracy by sticking to the rule and eschewing disobedience of the electoral will of the citizens. Leaders must see their offices as a call to duty to serve and not to be served; to consult and not to dictate; and to observe and not violate the rule of law.

Story continues below advertisement



“In my state back in Nigeria, I have four rules of engagement as a governor, namely: adherence to the rule of law, zero tolerance for corruption, commitment to good governance and fear of God in public leadership.”