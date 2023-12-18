Man City Fined $150,000 After Haaland, Others Surround Ref

Champions of the Premier League, Manchester City were fined £120,000 ($150,000) after players, including EPL top scorer Erling Haaland, mobbed the referee after a contentious no-call late in a 3-3 draw with Tottenham.

The incident happened during the EPL fixture with North London side Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on December 3 during stoppage time.

Haaland was hauled down by Spurs’ Emerson Royal, stopping a possible Man City attack, but referee Simon Hooper decided not to give the EPL champions the advantage.

However, handing the champions the fine on Monday, the FA detailed that the fine was imposed after a hearing by an independent regulatory commission.

“Manchester City FC have been fined £120,000 after their players surrounded a match official at the Premier League game against Tottenham.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed this sanction following a hearing.

“Haaland and teammates surrounded the referee because he failed to play advantage for a potential scoring chance,” the English FA said.

As soon as the tie ended, Haaland, who was evidently unhappy with the officiating, continued to complain after the game.

However, the Norwegian striker didn’t face additional punishment for his conduct. Man City admitted responsibility for failing “to ensure players did not behave inappropriately.”

Even though City was upset at the crucial call, manager Pep Guardiola refrained from publicly criticizing the referee following the game.

Story continues below advertisement



Despite the intense competition at the top of the league, City will press on with their attempt to retain the Premier League crown.