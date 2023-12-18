Kaduna Accidental Bombing Was Never An Act Of God – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of villagers in an accidental bombing of Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that at least 87 lost their lives, and about 76 persons were injured in the incident caused by the Nigerian Army, which occurred during the celebration of Maulud in the village.

Speaking on a Twitter space interaction, Parallel Facts, on Sunday night, the former Governor of Anambra State said the accidental bombing was not an act of God.

Obi urged governments at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to help set up a foundation for compensation of families affected by the bombing incident and similar occurrences in the past.

While appreciating the military and other security agencies for the effort in securing the country, the LP flagbearer said there is a need for extra caution in their operations and professionalism to avoid this kind of embarrassment.

Obi also called on the security agencies to work with reliable human intelligence reports on the ground before any offensive attack to avoid innocent casualties in the future.

He said: “The bombing that happened in Kaduna that took the lives of about 120 people was never an act of God! I don’t believe in that.”