‘First Christmas Under Tinubu’s Govt Is Worst For Nigerians’ – Former APC Chieftain, Timi Frank

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has decried the worsening economic hardship of Nigerians under President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Frank, in a statement issued on Monday, frowned at the inability of many Nigerians to afford essential food items and drinks to celebrate the Yuletide.

He lamented that Nigerians still face Naira scarcity, and the new minimum wage is not paid.

He noted that while the much-trumpeted investment drive by Tinubu has not materialized, the few existing investors in the country, like Proctor and Gamble, Shoprite, Jumia Foods, etc, are leaving in droves.

Frank stressed that whatever Nigerians have saved has been eroded by inflationary pressures, which now stand at over 28 percent and the high cost of petroleum products following the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy in May.

He said, “This is going to be the first Christmas to be celebrated by Nigerians under Tinubu’s administration, but it’s going to be the worst and a nightmare for Nigerians because they cannot even afford foodstuffs and drinks to celebrate the Yuletide.

“Naira scarcity is biting harder. Nigerians now buy Naira before they can use Naira. They cannot afford a bag of rice under his government because the cost is way above the N30,000 minimum wage.

“Salaries are not being paid. Now the new minimum wage. Wage award not paid. No cash transfer to vulnerable Nigerians after taking a World Bank facility to that effect.”