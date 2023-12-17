Wike Holds Birthday Celebration In Port Harcourt (Video)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, celebrated his 56th birthday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Naija News reports that Wike was joined by friends and well-wishers for the birthday celebration on Saturday amidst his rift with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

After the event, Wike attended the burial of the mother of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ejor, in the Eleme area of the state.

Accompanying Wike were notable figures such as the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, the leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack, and other Assembly members.

Other attendees included the Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the NDDC, Alabo Boma Iyaye, Elder Ferdinand Alabraba, the Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Allwell Ihunda, and various local government chairmen and dignitaries.

Story continues below advertisement



See the video below.