Wike Arrives Port Harcourt Amid Ongoing Discord With Fubara (Video)

Amidst the political tension in Rivers State, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, made an appearance in Port Harcourt for an event.

Wike attended the burial of Chief Ejor’s mother in Eleme on Saturday, December 16, 2023, while Governor Siminlaryi Fubara participated in the Rivers State University (RSU) convocation ceremony.

Accompanying Wike were notable figures such as the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, the leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack, and other Assembly members.

Other attendees included the Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the NDDC, Alabo Boma Iyaye, Elder Ferdinand Alabraba, the Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Allwell Ihunda, and various local government chairmen and dignitaries.

At the 35th convocation ceremony at RSU’s Convocation Arena in Nkpolu-Orworukwo, Port Harcourt, Fubara pledged to enhance the university’s capacity, aiming to make it one of the country’s best.

Governor Fubara stressed the importance of education as the foundation for a strong, just, and progressive society, acknowledging funding challenges. He committed to financing RSU and making it a premier institution.

Fubara praised the result-oriented leadership of RSU, assuring the release of approved grants by December 18, 2023.

He highlighted education development as a priority in the 2024 budget, promising resources for critical challenges, including campus development, power supply, hostels, and enhanced security.

Previously seen together at public events, Wike and Fubara’s recent absence at joint functions adds to the ongoing tension.

During the convocation, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, reported 6,326 graduates receiving degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and Ph.Ds.

He noted that the instititition has full accreditation for all 24 programs and increased admission quotas for key programs.

The University Chancellor, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, emphasized the need for adequate funding for tertiary institutions to conduct research addressing the country’s developmental needs.