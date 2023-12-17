Transfer Update On Salah, Mbappe, Toney, Phillips, Van De Beek, Others

The main objective of the future expansion phase of the Saudi Pro League is to sign Egyptian and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah next summer, according to the Mail.

Joao Palhinha, a 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder who plays for Fulham, is being monitored by Manchester City. Bayern Munich and Liverpool have also expressed interest in him, according to Star.

Portugal’s Fabio Carvalho is willing to return to the Premier League this season if Fulham can recall the 21-year-old from his loan at RB Leipzig, according to the Mirror.

The 27-year-old English striker Ivan Toney who plays for Brentford, is excited about the possibility of joining Arsenal, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Director of football for the Saudi Pro League Michael Emenalo said negotiations are still “open” to sign Kylian Mbappe, a 24-year-old French forward who is currently playing for Paris St-Germain, according to Marca.

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Barcelona are vying for 17-year-old River Plate and Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri, the Mirror claimed.

Burnley are willing to give Marseille £15 million in exchange for Pape Gueye, a 24-year-old Senegalese midfield player, the Sun reported.

Jobe Bellingham, an 18-year-old English winger for Sunderland, is rumored to have caught the eye of Premier League scouts from teams like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea, Ekrem Konur claimed.

In the summer, Eintracht Frankfurt will have the chance to pay less than 10 million euros to Manchester United for the 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek. But he has to spend the first season on loan at the club, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claimed.

AC Milan have gotten in touch with Barcelona over Clement Lenglet, a 28-year-old French center-back who is on loan at Aston Villa, as his lack of game time at Villa Park continues, CaughtOffside reported.

The 28-year-old English midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be loaned to Everton by Manchester City for a fee of £7.5 million during the summer transfer window, Football Insider claimed.