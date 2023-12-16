Man City’s EPL Title Bid Suffers Setback After Home Draw Against Crystal Palace

Manchester City suffered another setback in their bid to win the 2023/24 Premier League title as Crystal Palace held on to draw 2-2 in a Saturday evening match

Naija News reports that Pep Guardiola’s side had taken a two-goal lead into the game and were cruising into the moment when the final whistle would be blown when they allowed Palace to equalise in stoppage time.

The result leaves City fourth in the league, three points behind first-place Liverpool, who host United on Sunday.

Grealish’s first-half strike and Rico Lewis’s second after the break gave City a two-goal cushion, but Palace fought back in the second half as Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise equalised for the visiting team.

City have now dropped points in five of their last six league games, losing to Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa before winning 2-1 at Luton last Sunday.

Naija News reports that City’s four-year-long title-winning streak is now in jeopardy, though Guardiola will be reminded of how his team fought back from eight points down at the end of last season to win the crown.

Playing without the injured Haaland again, City had the better of the first half and Palace ‘keeper Dean Henderson saved a Julian Alvarez header in the fifth minute.

It was a boost for Grealish who scored his first goal in eight league games when Foden set him up and Grealish slotted the ball past Henderson after a long VAR review.

Gvardiol went close with a header after a touch from Foden, but Foden shot wide.

Seven minutes into the second half, Rodri headed a free-kick into the bottom corner, but the goal was disallowed as a flag went up in front of him.

In the 54th minute, Grealish’s pass deflected off Rodri and fell to Lewis, whose close-range goal was confirmed by VAR. Fast forward to stoppage time, City fans’ worst fears were realized as Foden brought down Mateta in the penalty area, and referee Paul Tierney awarded the goal to Olise, who calmly slotted it past Ederson.

The hosts looked to be cruising into the second half, but Palace fought back with a goal in the 76th when Jeffrey Schlupp found Mateta, who slotted home.